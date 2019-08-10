United Airlines passenger accused of hiding video camera in plane's first-class bathroom

A Texas man was arrested and charged with video voyeurism Thursday after allegedly hiding a video camera in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines flight this past spring.

Choon Ping Lee is accused of planting the camera onboard United flight 646 from San Diego to Houston on May 5, KTRK reports.

According to the outlet, a female first-class passenger noticed a “device with a blue blinking light" near the bathroom cabinet and close to a door hinge.

Unsure if the mysterious item was part of the plane, the woman finished using the restroom and grabbed the item with a paper towel and gave it to a member of the flight crew.

After landing in Houston, crew members turned the device over to airline security officials, who quickly determined that it was a video recording device. The United officials then handed it over to the FBI.

Federal agents were able to identify the clothing and accessories worn by the person who installed the creepy camera in the United restroom, KHOU reported, and connected it to Lee, who was seen in surveillance footage boarding the flight while wearing the same outfit.

United officials confirmed that Lee, a native of Malaysia and employee of Halliburton, also sat in first class on United flight 646 on May 5.

After reviewing the camera, the FBI said that the device also contained illicit footage filmed in the bathroom of an Emirates flight.

Lee has been charged with video voyeurism within the maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. If convicted, he faces up to twelve months, a fine or both.

He is being held in a Houston-area detention facility ahead of a bond hearing, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“The safety and security of our customers is our top priority," a United spokesperson told Fox News. "When our crew was alerted of this issue they acted quickly to notify the appropriate authorities. We will fully cooperate and support this investigation as it moves forward.”

