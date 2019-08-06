United Airlines pilot charged in Scotland with failing alcohol test before New Jersey-bound flight

A United Airlines pilot was formally charged in a Scotland court Tuesday with being over the legal alcohol limit before a scheduled flight to Newark, N.J.

Glendon Gulliver, 61, didn't enter a plea and was granted bail by a judge at Paisley Sheriff Court near Glasgow. Gulliver and his 45-year-old co-pilot were arrested Saturday at Glasgow Airport on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

They were taken into custody under a transportation safety law that covers on the job intoxication and impairment for aviation.

TWO PLANES INTERCEPTED OVER PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NJ GOLF CLUB FOR ENTERING NO-FLY ZONE

Authorities were called to the airport around 7:45 a.m.and both were taken into custody prior to boarding United Airlines flight 162 from Glasgow Airport to Newark.

The flight was eventually canceled. The other pilot was released without being charged before Tuesday's hearing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Under Scottish law, pilots, the legal limit for navigators and other flight personnel is less than half the drink-drive limit for drivers in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.