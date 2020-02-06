United Airlines flight diverted after disruptive passenger allegedly hits flight attendant, says 'I will kill you'

A United Airlines passenger is currently being held in federal custody after allegedly hitting a flight attendant in the face when he was denied more alcohol.

The flight, which took off from Los Angeles for Narita, Japan, was diverted to Anchorage, Ala., on Sunday.

The passenger, identified as Seksan Kumtong in an FBI affidavit obtained by the Anchorage Daily News, reportedly began acting up shortly into the flight, when a crew member observed him “banging on the airport bathroom doors.” The flight attendant tried to direct Kumtong to a different restroom, at which point he attempted — but failed — to shove the crew member.

Kumtong eventually returned to his seat and fell asleep. When he awoke, he ordered more alcoholic beverages, but was denied, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He then began swearing loudly before striking a flight attendant in the face and grabbing the flight attendant by the neck and tie in an attempt to take the crew member to the floor of the aircraft.

At one point, Kumtong also yelled, “I will kill you,” according to the affidavit.

Crew members and passengers jumped in to restrain the “disruptive customer,” as United Airlines called him, before the flight was diverted to Anchorage.

“The flight landed safely and we worked to get customers on their way as soon as possible,” the airline wrote in a statement to the Anchorage Daily News.

Kumtong appeared in court earlier this week. He’s scheduled to return for his hearing on Tuesday, said a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Alaska.

Kumtong is accused of interfering with flight crew members or flight attendants, the Anchorage Daily News reported.