United Airlines teams up with Clorox to launch 'CleanPlus' initiative, 'all-in-one' bag for passengers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

United has updated its cleaning policy again as more states lift shelter-in-place orders.

United Airlines is teaming up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to launch its newest cleaning initiative, which the carrier is calling "United CleanPlus."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The collaboration between the airline, the popular cleaning brand and the medical experts at the Cleveland Clinic was created “with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness,” according to a press release.

As part of the initiative, United will offer more touchless kiosks in select locations for baggage check-in, and allow for passengers to use a QR code on their own device and scan to print luggage tags. There will also be sneeze guards at counters, mandates for face coverings (for crew and passengers), and social-distancing protocols at the ticket counter and other high-volume areas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Guests will also be asked to scan their own tickets when boarding, and will be boarded in smaller groups to allow for more social distancing.

"Safety has always been our top priority, and right now in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, it's our singular customer focus," said United CEO Scott Kirby in a video message to customers Wednesday, via the press release.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The cleaning changes will also impact the in-flight snack service, United confirmed. Beginning May 22, passengers will receive an “all-in-one” economy snack bag, which will replace the beverage and snack service on domestic flights. The bag will include a wrapped sanitizer wipe, an 8.5-ounce bottle of water, a Stroopwafel and a package of pretzels.

At United terminals in Chicago and Denver, and more locations to follow, Clorox will provide disinfecting products to passengers in the lobby and as they board their flights. Among the items handed out to passengers will be individually wrapped hand sanitizer wipes as they board the plane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

United has also shared that, as part of the policy changes, cabin sanitization will include electrostatic spraying before every flight starting in June.