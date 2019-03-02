2 Southwest airplanes clip wings at Newark airport

Two Southwest Airlines planes clipped wines at Newark Liberty International Airport early Saturday morning; no one was injured in the collision.

Reps for EWR reported that a taxiing Southwest aircraft "struck wings" with a parked plane on the tarmac at the air hub's Terminal A shortly after 7 a.m.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that no one was injured in the accident. The rep further detailed that the 140 customers and crew of the taxiing plane – which was bound for Fort Lauderdale – have been rebooked on another flight to the Sunshine State, roughly five hours behind schedule.

DENVER AIRPORT'S TALKING GARGOYLE SPOOKS TRAVELERS

Passenger Alex Diefenbach took to Twitter to share images of the collision and cleanup by EWR officials.

“Not looking good to get to FLL by 2pm” he wrote online

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown at this time, ABC 7 reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Reps for the Newark airport have since announced via Twitter that weather conditions are causing some flights out of EWR to be delayed by about one hour.

Passengers traveling out of the air hub are advised to check in with their carrier for more information on flight schedules.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There is no higher priority for us than safety and we thank our customers for their understanding as we apologize ahead of their delayed travel,” the Southwest rep told Fox News of the incident. “The aircraft are currently out of service for review.”