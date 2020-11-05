TSA sees spike in positive coronavirus cases among airport workers

COVID-19 infection rates are surging among Transportation Security Administration workers as more Americans take flight during the pandemic.

The TSA has had 2,493 federal employees test positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the majority of whom are in closest contact with travelers, according to agency data. Of those, 2,061 have recovered, while eight have died as a result of the virus.

That leaves 432 employees with active COVID-19 infections, with travel ahead of Thanksgiving soon underway.

Airports with the current highest infection rates among TSA employees and screening contractors who may have been in direct contact with the public include New York City’s John F. Kennedy (131); Miami International (140); Chicago O’Hare (104); (Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (92); Atlanta (98); Newark (86); Dallas Fort Worth (81); TSA’s most recent data indicates.

The TSA maintains that it is committed to the health and safety of its workforce, writing on its website that officers are granted paid leave after diagnosis, or while waiting for COVID-19 test results. The administration has also implemented new protections and social distancing protocol for its most vulnerable workers.

The spike comes amid a recent milestone in post-coronavirus travel, as the TSA recently announced that over 1 million passengers were screened on Sunday, Oct. 18 — more than were screened on any other single day since the demand for air travel decreased at the start of the pandemic. The TSA has yet to screen 1 million passengers on any single day since.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to suggest delaying travel at least 14 days for those with confirmed COVID-19 cases, or anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus, according to its website.