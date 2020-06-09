TSA screens 1.2M passengers over weekend, marking its busiest since March

Where is everybody going?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has revealed that the weekend of June 5 was its busiest since March, with over 1.2 million travelers screened amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Between Friday, June 5 and Sunday, June 7, over a million people passed through airport checkpoints across the U.S., the TSA shared in their daily checkpoint report.

The statistic marks a new weekend high since late March, when more than 1.5 million travelers were screened between March 20 and March 22. Notably, June 5 was also the first day that the federal agency screened more than 400,000 travelers since March 22, with a total of 419,675 people passing through checkpoints last Friday.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the TSA said that June 5 to June 7 travel numbers "speak for themselves."

Slowly but steadily, the TSA has reported an uptick in weekend travel as states gradually reopen and coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted. Between May 29 to 31, 948,947 people passed through; from May 22 to 24, 869,314 passengers were screened, and from May 15 to 17, 697,614 went through TSA checkpoints.

In the fight against the viral disease, the TSA also recently updated its security protocol to increase physical distancing between passengers and decrease physical contact at airport security screening checkpoints across the country.

The new procedures, which have already taken effect at some airport checkpoints, are expected to be introduced nationwide by mid-June, the agency said.

If you’re planning to hit the high skies in the near future, check out these health and safety tips for flying during the outbreak.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.