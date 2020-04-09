TSA screens fewer than 100K travelers for 2 days in a row, hits 'record low' as coronavirus outbreak continues

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 travelers for two consecutive days this week, hitting a record low as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the TSA screened fewer than 100,000 people, at 97,130 and 94,931, respectively. This is down roughly 96 percent from the same time last year, when TSA screened more than 2 million passengers each day across 440 airports nationwide.

The stark decline comes as at least 95 percent of the U.S. population is under stay-at-home orders, according to a TSA report.

TSA officers themselves have also been affected by the outbreak, with 49 TSA screening and non-screening employees testing positive for the virus in the past 14 days.

Among the airports hit hardest are those in New York, where over the last 14 days, 11 officers tested positive. In an effort to combat the high number of cases, as the state has the most positive coronavirus cases in the nation, TSA employees at LaGuardia Airport are now wearing face shields.

Overall, 327 screening and non-screening TSA officers have tested positive. So far, two have died from complications due to the virus, a report on the agency’s website shared.