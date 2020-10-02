TSA finds live smoke grenade in checked bag at Washington Dulles International Airport

There’s nothing hazy about this.

TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport found a live military smoke grenade in a traveler’s checked luggage this week.

The bag triggered an alarm during screening, according to the TSA. When an officer opened the bag to inspect the contents, they discovered the canister labeled “smoke/yellow” with a triggering device similar to a hand grenade.

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police tracked down the passenger. He told police he’d bought the grenade at a military surplus store years ago and that he thought it was inert.

However, a TSA explosives specialist and state police bomb squad found that it was a live smoke grenade. It was subsequently removed from the airport.

Neither hand grenades nor realistic replicas of explosives are allowed in carry-on bags or checked bags, according to the TSA.

Travelers who bring prohibited items face civil penalties of as much as $13,669 and could also face criminal charges. Prohibited items are not returned to the owner.

Washington Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington, D.C., area, with airlines flying nonstop to 98 U.S. destinations and 46 international destinations. As of last year, more than 24 million passengers traveled through the airport.