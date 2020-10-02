Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

TSA finds live smoke grenade in checked bag at Washington Dulles International Airport

Passenger said he thought smoke grenade was inert

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

There’s nothing hazy about this.

TSA officers at Washington Dulles International Airport found a live military smoke grenade in a traveler’s checked luggage this week.

The bag triggered an alarm during screening, according to the TSA. When an officer opened the bag to inspect the contents, they discovered the canister labeled “smoke/yellow” with a triggering device similar to a hand grenade.

Investigators found the smoke grenade was still live despite the passenger claiming it was inert. (TSA)

Investigators found the smoke grenade was still live despite the passenger claiming it was inert. (TSA)

2 PASSENGERS ARRESTED AT MIAMI AIRPORT FOR ATTEMPTING TO STRIKE GATE AGENT OVER SHOE POLICY

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police tracked down the passenger. He told police he’d bought the grenade at a military surplus store years ago and that he thought it was inert.

However, a TSA explosives specialist and state police bomb squad found that it was a live smoke grenade. It was subsequently removed from the airport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington, D.C., area. (AP)

Washington Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington, D.C., area. (AP)

Neither hand grenades nor realistic replicas of explosives are allowed in carry-on bags or checked bags, according to the TSA.

Travelers who bring prohibited items face civil penalties of as much as $13,669 and could also face criminal charges. Prohibited items are not returned to the owner.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Washington Dulles is the largest airport in the Washington, D.C., area, with airlines flying nonstop to 98 U.S. destinations and 46 international destinations. As of last year, more than 24 million passengers traveled through the airport.

Trending in Travel