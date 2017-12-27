TSA holds man after finding cougar carcass in luggage

A hunter was held at a Las Vegas airport after security screeners found a dead cougar in his luggage.

The unidentified man was returning home from a hunting trip when Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered the carcass just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, the Review Journal reported.

The cougar was tagged by Utah State Fish and Game, but TSA agents had to hold the man at McCarran International Airport to confirm the validity of the tag.

Airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery told the Associated Press the man ended up shipping the cougar carcass home instead of transporting it on the airplane.

The man was not charged with a crime – it is not unlawful to transport legally possessed game on airline flights. However, Gordon points out, airlines may refuse to transport certain items based on company policies.