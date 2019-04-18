Expand / Collapse search
TSA finds handgun concealed inside DVD player in passenger’s checked bag

The 9mm was found wrapped in tinfoil and hidden inside a DVD player.

This was one high-powered DVD player.

A New York man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday after he was caught trying to bring a handgun through security.

Transportation Security Administration discovered the firearm carefully concealed inside a DVD player packed in the man’s checked bag.

The man was arrested at his gate.

The weapon was discovered when the bag triggered an alarm in the security scanner. Officials removed the bag and opened it up to find the DVD player. Upon inspection, TSA officers found a 9 mm handgun wrapped in aluminum foil concealed inside the DVD player, according to a press release.

Police were alerted and the man arrested at the gate, while he was waiting for his flight to Mexico.

The man was charged with weapons violations.