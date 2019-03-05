TSA stops man traveling with 'military rocket grenade launcher' in bag

This is one way to get yourself launched out of the airport.

A Florida man was caught at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday trying to bring a military-grade rocket-propelled grenade launcher – grenade included – onto the flight in his checked bag.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checked the bag after it triggered an alarm and discovered the unassembled parts of the weapon — barrel, trigger, sights and grenade, a press release reported.

The St. Augustine, Fla., resident was detained by police for questioning.

However, officers quickly found that the grenade launcher was not a functioning weapon, but a replica. The man reportedly told officials he thought he could bring the item if it was in a checked bag.

Though the TSA website says “realistic replicas of firearms” may be permitted in checked bags, no weapons of “military nature” are permitted to be brought onto airplanes in either checked or carry-on luggage, a representative for TSA said in the press release.

Passengers who bring weapons and replica weapons to the airport are subject to possible civil penalties of up to $13,000, TSA shared.

The items were confiscated and the man was allowed to continue his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport, reportedly without a fine.

This comes days after federal authorities discovered a fake grenade, pellets and other paraphernalia in a passenger’s luggage at a security checkpoint at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday.

The passenger reportedly voluntarily abandoned the Airsoft grenade and accessories after TSA found them, and continued to board the flight to London.