Travel

New advisory says 'terrorist groups may attack' in popular sunny destination

Advisory covers 1,192 islands stretching 500 miles, says attacks could target variety of facilities

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
The U.S. State Department issued a revised travel advisory pertaining to the Republic of the Maldives Oct. 7.

"Exercise increased caution in [the Maldives] due to terrorism," the Level 2 travel warning notes. 

The advisory indicates that "terrorist groups may attack with little or no warning."

TOURISTS TOLD TO VISIT ICONIC DESTINATION 'ON DOCTOR'S ORDERS' AS PUSHBACK EMERGES

Tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls and local government facilities are listed as possible targets. 

Beautiful tropical island of Maldives from the air.

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Maldives on Oct. 7, warning travelers to exercise increased caution due to terrorism threats. (iStock)

Officials warn that attacks may also occur on remote islands, lengthening the response time of authorities in the event of an emergency.

Travelers who have trips planned are encouraged to monitor local and breaking news.

While in the Maldives, visitors should stay aware of their surroundings and avoid demonstrations and crowds, officials said.

Tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls and local government facilities are listed as possible targets.  (Getty Images)

Purchasing travel insurance is also strongly recommended. 

In 2024, over 2 million people visited the Maldives, according to that government's database. 

In 2024, over 2 million people visited the Maldives. (iStock)

The island is in South Asia near the eastern Arabian Sea within the northern Indian Ocean.

The Maldives is made up of 1,192 islands — only 200 are inhabited — that stretch along a length of over 500 miles, according to the location's tourist site. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

