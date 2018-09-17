TripAdvisor will launch social media component, hopes to help users 'plan and book' in one go

Just in case your Facebook and Instagram feeds aren’t already filled to the brim with friends’ photos of glamorous trips and picture-perfect meals, TripAdvisor would like you to satiate any leftover wanderlust with its own social media platform.

The travel site announced Monday that its all-new site and social media component will allow users to follow travel and hospitality brands, as well as social media influencers and travel buddies — with the hope being that users will be able to “plan and book all in one place.”

Users coming to the new site will now see their homepages transform “into a personalized feed of information” based on the brands and experiences or places they follow, according to TripAdvisor. Further searches would keep narrowing down the results for an increasingly personalized experience.

"For example, members planning a trip to Paris may see a food critic’s article on the best restaurant in the city, an influencer’s travel guide of “must-do’s,” and a friend’s review of a new hotel near the Eiffel Tower,” reads the press release.

Users will also be able to review, save and recommend travel experiences for themselves, friends and followers, or simply peruse the suggested content.

The site says it has already partnered with brands such as Conde Nast Traveler, The Knot, GoPro, Popsugar and National Geographic, among many others, to launch with “hundreds of pieces of inspiring and helpful travel content.”

The new platform is currently still in beta testing, but is expected to launch globally sometime “later this year,” TripAdvisor says.