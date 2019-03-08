TSA prepares to screen record 107 million spring break travelers

As spring break kicks off, the Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a record number of travelers taking to the sky between late February and April.

In total, TSA officials announced they would screen an estimated 107 million passengers and crew members between March 14 to April 28, an increase of more than three percent compared to the same period last year.

TSA tracks daily screening operations at every major airport through the Airport Operations Center, where it can react to issues and deploy and shift resources as needed, including personnel, canine teams and technology.

“As we enter the busy Spring Break travel period, our officers remain committed to ensuring the highest level of security for the traveling public even as passenger volume continues to increase,” administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “We’re working alongside our airport, airline and industry partners every day to improve the traveling experience and keep every traveler safe.”

Due to the increased volume during the Spring Break travel period, TSA officials are warning of possible delays at airports across the United States. To help avoid the long lines, travelers can apply for TSA Pre-Check.

To further assist travelers, the TSA is offering a list of tips and tricks to make the airport experience more enjoyable, including arriving early, preparing for security protocols, following the liquids rules, checking for prohibited items and more.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.