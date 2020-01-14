Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Historic Sites
Published

Tourists to Machu Picchu detained for allegedly damaging stone wall, defecating at temple

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Well, this stinks.

Six tourists in Machu Picchu were arrested on Sunday following allegations that they damaged a portion of the site and left feces in the sacred Temple of the Sun.

5 OF THE WORLD'S MOST 'CURSED' PLACES, EXPLAINED

If found guilty, the tourists could face up to four years in prison, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday.

"The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage," Cusco's chief of police said.

"The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage," Cusco's chief of police said. (iStock)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage," said Wilbert Leyva, the Cusco regional police chief, according to a local news outlet cited by the AFP.

According to Leyva, authorities discovered the group in a restricted portion of the temple, where they also found part of a stone wall that had “broken off” and cracked the floor. Officials reportedly also found feces in the temple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A representative for Peru’s Ministry of Culture was not immediately available to confirm if the group, which consisted of a tourist from France, two from Brazil, two from Argentina and one from Chile, was currently being detained as of Tuesday.

The Temple of the Sun is said to be one of the more sacred sites at the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, where worshippers would make offerings to the sun.

The Temple of the Sun is said to be one of the more sacred sites at the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, where worshippers would make offerings to the sun. (iStock)

Several areas of the semicircular Temple of the Sun are said to be off-limits to visitors, the AFP reported. It is thought to be one of the most sacred sites at the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, where worshippers would make offerings to the sun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Machu Picchu is the top tourist destination in all of Peru, and is designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.