Tourists to Machu Picchu detained for allegedly damaging stone wall, defecating at temple

Well, this stinks.

Six tourists in Machu Picchu were arrested on Sunday following allegations that they damaged a portion of the site and left feces in the sacred Temple of the Sun.

5 OF THE WORLD'S MOST 'CURSED' PLACES, EXPLAINED

If found guilty, the tourists could face up to four years in prison, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage," said Wilbert Leyva, the Cusco regional police chief, according to a local news outlet cited by the AFP.

According to Leyva, authorities discovered the group in a restricted portion of the temple, where they also found part of a stone wall that had “broken off” and cracked the floor. Officials reportedly also found feces in the temple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A representative for Peru’s Ministry of Culture was not immediately available to confirm if the group, which consisted of a tourist from France, two from Brazil, two from Argentina and one from Chile, was currently being detained as of Tuesday.

Several areas of the semicircular Temple of the Sun are said to be off-limits to visitors, the AFP reported. It is thought to be one of the most sacred sites at the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, where worshippers would make offerings to the sun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Machu Picchu is the top tourist destination in all of Peru, and is designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.