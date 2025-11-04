Tourist hot spot blasted for 'normalizing theft' with phone-snatching awareness campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A campaign that debuted in London this summer is facing backlash, with both residents and visitors criticizing officials for failing to tackle crime problems head-on.

The "Mind the Grab" initiative aims to raise awareness of widespread phone theft along the city’s iconic Oxford Street shopping district.

Bold purple chalk signs on the edge of the sidewalks say, "Mind the Grab," and "Step back from the Kerb! Phone snatching hot spot."

URGENT ADVISORY FOR SAFARI DESTINATION WARNS OF 'TERRORIST VIOLENCE' AND RISK OF 'UNREST'

The Westminster Council and Metropolitan Police Service have partnered with Currys, the U.K.’s largest tech retailer, to remind pedestrians of thefts on mopeds or e-bikes along busy streets.

Since it launched, the campaign has sparked an active response online, with locals and tourists taking to social media to voice strong opinions.

One Instagram user posted a video detailing the campaign and wrote, "London’s telling us to hide our phones instead of stopping the thieves. Who should really be held accountable?"

In the "r/ukpolitics" forum on Reddit, one user said, "We are normalizing theft."

Said another, "Slowly drifting toward the ubiquitous third-world ‘pickpockets operate in this area’ – patronizing absolution of state responsibility where it matters, coupled with a warm embrace where unwanted."

A different Redditor said, "It’s basically London authorities refusing to actually tackle it and trying to put the blame on people who use their phone in the center of London."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I went to Paris in 2022 [and] 2023, and I noticed the recording ‘beware of pickpockets’ as soon as I got on the train," wrote another user.

An X user responded to a post captioned, "What’s preventing you from visiting London?" by answering with the comment, "The stabbings and ‘Mind the grab.’"

"Instead of catching the career criminals behind phone thefts, authorities blamed victims with a ‘Mind the Grab’ purple line down Oxford St.," said another X post.

Last month, the Metropolitan Police busted an international gang suspected of smuggling nearly 40,000 cell phones from the U.K. to China, The Associated Press reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is believed that more than half of the phones were taken in London.

Over 115,000 mobile phones were stolen across London in 2023, according to Metropolitan Police data.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Natasha Evans, police lead superintendent in Westminster, said in an August press release that "officers are relentlessly pursuing criminal gangs intent on committing robbery and phone theft."

"Officers are relentlessly pursuing criminal gangs."

She added, "We have increased patrols in hot spot areas to identify and deter perpetrators — and robbery has [been] reduced by 20% in the West End since April."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

London remains a popular tourist attraction, drawing some 21 million visitors in recent years, with around 3.6 million "overnight visits" coming from North America, according to the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics.