Urgent advisory for safari destination warns of 'terrorist violence' and risk of 'unrest'

The U.S. State Department has issued an increased travel advisory pertaining to Tanzania, adding an "unrest" risk indicator.

The Level 2 advisory was increased to Level 3 on Oct. 31, following the presidential, Parliament and council elections there.

"Reconsider travel to Tanzania due to unrest, crime, terrorism and targeting of gay and lesbian individuals," the advisory says. "Some areas [carry] increased risk."

The State Department has warned that demonstrations can be unpredictable, and the Tanzanian government has increased security presence around protests.

"Members of the gay and lesbian community have been arrested, targeted and harassed. People who identify as gay or lesbian may experience a higher likelihood of being targeted by police," the advisory says.

The advisory adds, "People detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct may face invasive physical exams."

Violent crime is also listed as common; the advisory mentioned the risk of robberies, assault and sexual assault.

The State Department also says there's a risk of "terrorist violence," stating that it is most common in the Mtwara Region.

Over two million people traveled to Tanzania in 2024, according to the Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Serengeti National Park are the most-visited tourist attractions, according to the 2024 International Visitors’ Exit Survey Report.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area has the largest unbroken caldera in the world. It's known for its 25,000 large animals, with over 1 million wildebeest and 72,000 zebras, according UNESCO World Heritage.

Officials advise travelers to have an emergency escape plan "that does not depend on U.S. government help."

Travelers should "keep a low profile," stay aware of their surroundings, should not leave food or drinks unattended, and "avoid public displays of affection, particularly between same-sex couples."

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.