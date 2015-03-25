Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Museums Exhibits
Published
Last Update March 21

Top Washington, DC tourist attractions still open

By | Fox News

There is still a lot to see and do in Washington, D.C., despite the partial government shutdown that has closed top federally-funded attractions.  Who needs the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo, when you can hit the Crime Museum or  be inspired by the great artists at the Corcoran Gallery of Art?  You may have to pay an entrance fee for some,  but here are some  top places  that are worth the trip and  money:

1. The Newseum

Washington's Newseum honors journalists, but is now being accused of recognizing two terrorists.

Washington's Newseum honors journalists, but is now being accused of recognizing two terrorists. (AP)

Learn about the process of news gathering  at The Newseum, where each of the museum’s seven levels is packed with interactive exhibits that explore how news  is covered and impacts us.

Admission: $21.95 for adults

2. The Crime Museum

(The Crime Museum)

Be a crime solver at The Crime Museum that includes a crime lab, filming studios for “America's Most Wanted”, a simulated shooting range, high-speed police-chase, and hundreds of interactives and artifacts pertaining to America’s most famous criminals.

Admission: $18 for adults

3. The International Spy Museum

(The International Spy Museum)

See if you have what it takes to be a spy at The International Spy Museum, where you adopt a cover identity, can see an exhibit on James Bond villains, or step into a fictional country on a top-secret mission.

Admission: $20.95 for adults

4. Mount Vernon

(Mount Vernon)

Time travel back to George Washington’s time at his Mount Vernon  home.  This presidential home —unlike many others -- is privately funded.  The Mt. Vernon Ladies’ Association pays the bills, so the doors are open, including access to the farm compete with animals and gardens.

Admission: $17 for adults

5. WalkingTown DC 

(WalkingTown DC)

Take a free tour with WalkingTown DC  of a District of Columbia neighborhood under the auspices of Cultural Tourism DC. Check out historic markers, diverse architecture and multiple ethnic groups in the city’s varied neighborhoods

Admission: Free

6. National Geographic Museum

(National Geographic  Museum)

Explore the World at the National Geographic  Museum with interactive experiences and  photography exhibitions featuring the work of National Geographic explorers, photographers, and scientists.

Admission: $11 for adults

7. Corcoran Gallery of Art

(Corcoran Gallery of Art)

Be inspired at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, which is chock-a-block with work by 19th and 20th century American and European artists.  You can also see contemporary art, along with photography, and decorative art.  Use the family guide when visiting with younger kids.

Admission: $10

8. The National Building Museum

(The National Building Museum)

Check out the Family Tool Kit at The  National Building Museum and discover what makes a house a home.  Learn about creating architectural design or practice with construction tools.

Admission: $8

9. The Kennedy Center

(The Kennedy Center)

Take in a performance at The Kennedy Center.  While the government pays for the building’s upkeep, private donations pay for performances.  So shows will continue.

Admission: various

10. Ford’s Theatre

(Investigation: Detective McDevitt)

While performances have been suspended, the walking tour, Investigation: Detective McDevitt, will continue. This walking tour of downtown D.C. is led by an actor portraying Detective James McDevitt, who was on duty the night of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the conspiracies around his death.

Admission: $12