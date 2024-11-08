Top US cities to celebrate Thanksgiving 2024: See if yours made the list

Thanksgiving 2024 is nearing, and millions of Americans are likely planning where they will celebrate the holiday.

Whether it’s down the road with friends or via airplane to travel with family, turkeys will be carved this year on Nov. 28.

In honor of the upcoming occasion, WalletHub released a report detailing the destinations that are the best for celebrating the day of gratitude.

3 FLORIDA CITIES AMONG BEST IN US FOR FOOD LOVERS, NEW STUDY REVEALS

The Miami-based company compared 100 of the most populated U.S. cities across five key dimensions: Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and Thanksgiving weather forecast.

Within those, other categories included pumpkin patches per capita, holiday decoration shops per capita, cost of Thanksgiving dinner, crime rate, traffic congestion, volunteer opportunities per capita, Thanksgiving weather predictions and more.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the top ranked states show their enthusiasm for the food-filled holiday.

TOP 10 US CITIES FOR COFFEE LOVERS REVEALED

"The best cities for celebrating Thanksgiving all have an abundance of high-quality restaurants and places to buy festive decorations, and their residents get very excited for the holiday based on their Google search history," he said in a press release.

Pulling data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, AmeriCorps and others, WalletHub revealed the top 10 cities to spend the Thanksgiving holiday.

Top 10 cities to spend Thanksgiving 2024

HERE ARE THE 10 HAPPIEST STATES TO LIVE IN THE US

10. Orlando

9. Louisville

8. Las Vegas

7. San Antonio

6. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

5. Dallas

4. San Jose

3. San Francisco

2. Atlanta

1. San Diego

WalletHub revealed San Diego, California, as the best place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year for various reasons.

10 ‘MOST FUN’ STATES IN AMERICA: DID YOUR FAVORITE MAKE THIS LIST?

With an extremely high number of restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars and an abundance of pumpkin patches and holiday decoration shops, San Diego ranked high on the list.

Lupo told Fox News Digital that San Diego has strong "traditions, favorable weather and an abundance of festive attractions such as high-rated restaurants and holiday decoration stores."

The Southern California city also has a 1% chance of precipitation forecasted on Thanksgiving, according to WalletHub’s report.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Atlanta and San Francisco came in second and third place, respectively, for their travel factors.

Atlanta was noted for having only 10% of flights arriving to or departing from the airport delayed last November — the third-lowest percentage in the country.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

San Francisco was praised for having one of the lowest prices for a three-star hotel room available on Thanksgiving at just $60 — making it the second cheapest in the country.

Lupo said Lexington, Kentucky, and San Antonio, Texas, improved their standings in 2024 thanks to a large number of Thanksgiving activities and an emphasis on affordability.

Cities near the bottom of the list included Anchorage, Alaska; New Orleans, Louisiana; San Bernardino, California; Hialeah, Florida; and Stockton, California, which came in last place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Stockton, California, ranks last primarily because of high costs of dining and accommodations, limited celebratory venues and a lack of volunteer opportunities," Lupo said.