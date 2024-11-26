Arizona grandma and stranger she mistakenly texted in 2016 will celebrate 9th Thanksgiving together

Some might say good things happen when you meet strangers and, for this Arizona pair, it appears to be holding true as they plan to spend their ninth Thanksgiving together.

In 2016, Wanda Dench meant to invite her grandson to her Thanksgiving and accidentally texted Jamal Hinton of Phoenix.

The two realized the mistake once she sent a photo confirmation of herself with Hinton responding, "[You're] not my grandma," and added a laughing emoji.

Hinton attached a selfie to confirm she had the wrong number, but Dench asked if he could stop by for dinner anyway.

The story was widely shared on X, which was Twitter at the time, capturing the hearts of followers.

This year, Hinton will be hosting Thanksgiving and Dench will travel to his home to celebrate with him after nearly a decade of sharing the holiday meal together.

Excited to announce that I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I! 🦃✨ Looking forward to a day filled with good food, great company, and lasting memories. Year 9 coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HgDuJpjK8Y — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 25, 2024

"Excited to announce that I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I! Looking forward to a day filled with good food, great company, and lasting memories. Year 9 coming soon," Hinton posted on X this week.

One man on X commented, "The best yearly tradition on this app."

"Omg my heart this is so wholesome! I look forward to this annual update bookmarked for my soul," said another user.

A woman commented, "Like why do I want to cry."

"My Thanksgiving isn’t complete without an update from the two of you. Thank you for sharing your story with us," added another.

A woman commented, "Congrats on your friendship of 9 years. I've been following your story since the beginning. Much love to you all."

This year will be extra special as Dench shared with followers in October that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

"I’ve learned a lot of life’s [lessons] through it all, but I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live," Dench posted.

She cited Proverbs 31:25, writing, "She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future."

Last year, Dench opened her home in a partnership with Airbnb to share the Thanksgiving tradition with yet another stranger.

A room in her Prescott Valley, Arizona, home was listed, giving one lucky traveler a Thanksgiving to remember.

As part of the partnership, Airbnb made a one-time donation to Feeding America to help provide food and support to the 32 million people in America who face hunger each year.