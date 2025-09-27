These are the top global and US airlines based on new rankings: 'Like flying private'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new list has named the top 10 global world-class airlines, and one small airline made the list for the first time ever, while a boutique Texas carrier also claimed top honors in a separate U.S. ranking.

The prestigious APEX "World Class" award, presented annually by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, recognizes just 10 airlines worldwide that meet the highest standards of service, safety and passenger satisfaction.

This year, Fiji Airways, the national carrier of the South Pacific country, landed on the list for the first time, making it the smallest airline by fleet size to ever receive the APEX honor and the first in Oceania to receive it, according to the airline.

Andre Viljoen, managing director and CEO of Fiji Airways, said in a statement that the recognition, which was announced on Sept. 11, "is a proud and historic moment for the airline and for Fiji."

"In 2016, we were ranked outside the world's Top 100 airlines," Viljoen said. "Today, through sheer grit, relentless innovation, and the unbreakable spirit of our people, we have risen to be named one of the Top 10 Airlines in the world."

"This recognition is not just an award, it's about showing every Fijian, and every member of our team, that we can achieve the impossible," he added.

Fiji Airways undertook a massive overhaul of its in-flight experience, upgrading equipment, building new supply chains, partnering with local businesses and introducing new premium products, the company said in a news release.

The airline also revamped its dining with Pacific Rim-inspired cuisine, retrained hundreds of cabin crew and created a team of "World Class Trainers" to ensure service met global standards.

Founded in 1951 and known as Air Pacific until 2012, Fiji Airways now flies to several cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and Honolulu.

The other airlines honored on APEX's "World Class" list this year, in no particular order, are All Nippon Airways, Emirates, Japan Airlines, Oman Air, Qatar Airways, Saudia, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Japan Airlines was honored specifically for safety and well-being. Saudia was honored for service-guest experience and Turkish Airlines won "Best in Class: Sustainability and Food & Beverage Execution."

"Achieving this higher standard reflects dedication not only to outstanding service and comfort but to safety, sustainability, and customer satisfaction that resonate with travelers today," APEX CEO Joe Leader said in a statement.

"This distinction marks a significant stride toward a future where every flight should be benchmarked against a higher standard of world-class quality," he added.

APEX evaluates each airline through professional audits, yearlong customer reviews and expert peer assessments, according to the company.

"Smaller and regional carriers are starting to challenge the big players by focusing on niche excellence, better service, cultural authenticity and a sense of place that the mega-airlines can’t always replicate," said Francis Hellyer, co-founder and CEO of Tickadoo, an AI-powered service that helps people discover and book experiences in major cities.

"The trend to watch is boutique excellence," Hellyer told Fox News Digital. "Airlines like Fiji show that you can stand alongside the giants if you focus on service, identity, and consistency."

And that trend isn’t limited to international airlines.

Travel + Leisure magazine released its 2025 World's Best Awards survey of U.S. domestic airlines in July, and readers chose JSX, a Houston-based boutique public charter carrier that offers private jet–style service around the country. It was the second year in a row that JSX topped the list.

Readers praised it for speedy, 20-minute check-ins and free Wi-Fi. It outscored its closest competitor by more than 12 points, according to the outlet.

Flying JSX is "almost like flying private," one Travel + Leisure reader said, adding, "Friendly staff, easy check-in, help with boarding, luggage."

The list, which highlights airlines for timeliness, safety, customer service and amenities, also included Hawaiian Airlines, Breeze Airways, Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the top five. Delta was the only major "big four" carrier to rank that high.

Rounding out the top 10 were JetBlue, Southwest, United, American and Sun Country, reflecting a mix of legacy airlines and newer low-cost carriers.