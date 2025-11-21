Paradise travel destination sees 'golden' visa boom, rolls out brand new offering

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With more countries wooing Americans today with "golden" visa offerings, those that have seen success are presenting even more opportunities.

New Zealand recently eased its rules to attract more high-net-worth individuals to its "golden" visa programs. Changes include removing an English language requirement and relaxing the amount of time required for people to spend there.

The country is now launching a Business Investor Work Visa program, which offers individuals the opportunity to live and work in New Zealand by investing in and running a business there, with the potential for permanent residency.

U.S. citizen applications for the country's Active Investor Plus Visa increased by 72% since July, according to New Zealand's immigration data.

Client experience director Mischa Mannix-Opie at Greener Pastures New Zealand, an integrated residency-by-investment and lifestyle advisory firm, told Fox News Digital it's seen significant "golden" visa demand from Americans.

"The Business Investor Work Visa has been announced, which we expect will receive interest also, as it represents another opportunity for people wanting to secure residency in New Zealand," said Mannix-Opie.

"The shifting political environment in the U.S. has many high-net-worth individuals reassessing their long-term plans," she added.

"New Zealand offers a safe, stable alternative with an exceptional quality of life, stunning natural landscapes and a culture that makes it an ideal place to begin a new chapter and to give them and their families options for the future," Mannix-Opie also said.

Stuart Nash, former New Zealand minister for economic development and co-founder of Nash Kelly Global, previously told Fox News Digital the visas were becoming more popular.

"You've got a war going on in Europe, you've got the tinderbox, which is the Middle East," he said. "You've got a change in the U.S. administration, which is causing more polarization than we’ve seen in a long, long time."

"There are many Americans wanting to settle in New Zealand, as we’re seen as this oasis at the bottom of the world," he added.

"You don't have to renounce your U.S. citizenship at all," he also said. "You can get permanent residency for life, and you can live the New Zealand dream."

Nash pointed to New Zealand’s "stable banking system" and lack of capital gains, wealth and death taxes.

"In this time of global uncertainty, geography is just as important as anything else. You jump on a plane, and you’re 1,200 miles away from trouble spots," said Nash.

He added, "In the past, people were looking for tax havens. Now they’re looking for safe havens for them[selves] and their family."

Nash said the country’s low population is a unique perk.

"We have wonderful scenery, sailing, golf — and we have some pretty cool people," Nash said.

