Top 10 swim-up bars

Who doesn’t like to get their drink on while taking a dip? It’s both the ultimate cool down and the possibly best way to spice up a relaxing vacation. We’re craving some refreshing fun in the sun, so we’ve picked our favorite places to liquor up — all from the cool comforts of hotels’ pools. So get your blender and piña colada mix ready — you’ll be thirsting for a fruity cocktail after browsing these awesome hotel pool bars.

1. Catalonia Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Domincan Republic

You can almost imagine you’re on the set of the movie ”Cocktail” at Catalonia Bavaro Beach's swim-up bar, where the bartenders are quite entertaining. This laid back property comes with lots of awesome amenities, including a gorgeous beach, a golf course, and room balconies that feature private hammocks.

2. Room Mate Grace, New York City

Featuring the only swim-up bar in all of New York City, this lobby pool at Room Mate Grace is a funky Times Square destination. The pool is often the site of raucous, late-night parties.

3. Hotel Punta Islita, Costa Rica

With well-stocked swim-up bars at both its beach pool and this stunning infinity pool, the Hotel Punta Islita is a fabulous ultra-remote, rustic-luxe hideaway in Costa Rica’s Guancaste area.

4. The Westin Resort & Spa, Los Cabos

Beautiful infinity pools, a private beach, and gorgeous desert coastline locale make The Westin a romantic choice for couples. This swim-up bar overlooks all the action from its prime beach-side location.

5. Riu Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Techno music, throngs of young folks, and beer pong dominate this swim-up bar, which becomes a party-goer’s, and possibly a fraternity’s, home away from home at Jamaica’s Riu Ocho Rios. Spring Break tends to be especially crazy, but this party spot is bustling all year long.

6. ClubHotel Riu Negril, Jamaica

An excellent value resort, ClubHotel Riu Negril offers a mellow beach, free minibars, and a surprisingly solid buffet, not to mention its relaxed, but always crowded, swim-up bar at the main pool.

7. Dreams La Romana, Domincan Republic

Reopened in 2008, Dreams La Romana is an immaculate megaresort featuring beautiful rooms, an excellent kids’ club, some of the Dominican Republic’s best all-inclusive food, and a great cocktail menu with name-brand liquor… which you can even enjoy while taking a dip.

8. Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort and Casino

Taking the swim-up bar to a whole new level, the Hyatt Regency Aruba also serves food from the Balashi Bar and Grill to swimmers when the urge to eat sets in. Sandwiches, salads, wings, and calamari can all be enjoyed in between laps or simply splashing around.

9. Bel Air Collection Resort and Spa, Cancun

Overlooking a stunning beach by the southern tip of the Hotel Zone, this adults-only (12 and up) property oozes tranquility. The Bel Air Collection has 155 chic, minimalist rooms, trendy common areas, a wonderful spa, and a gorgeous infinity pool with ocean views and a well stocked bar.

10. Omni Cancun Hotel & Villas

Omni Cancun Hotel & Villas is a 343-room all-inclusive hotel, situated in a pyramid-style building with three pools, a mega-whirlpool, and a swim-up bar along the Nichupte Lagoon’s expansive beach.

