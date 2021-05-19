Top 10 countries for remote workers: Study

While various parts of the globe begin to reopen as more people get vaccinated, remote workers might feel inspired to go abroad.

For this reason, French travel and tourism operator Club Med compiled a list that ranked 40 destinations based on livability factors that are critical for "digital nomads."

Club Med evaluated each destination on a basis of cost, safety, average internet speed and the presence of nature or wellness spots. These categories contributed to each destination’s numeric score, which cuts off at 320 points.

Ten countries came out on top with index scores that are more than 150 points, according to Club Med’s ranking.

Thailand was named the best country for remote workers with an average index score of 285 – the highest on the list.

Particularly, two cities in Thailand stood out to Club Med for remote workers who’d like to work in paradise.

The first was Phuket, an island in Thailand’s Phuket Province that features Sino-Portuguese architecture and white sand beaches. Phuket is the top digital nomad location for its sub-$1,000 per month cost of living expenses, its 4 out of 5 safety rank, average Wi-Fi speed of 22 megabits per second, 710 adventure activities and 251 relaxing activities, according to Club Med.

Similar to Phuket, Thailand’s Krabi Province is said to be a remote worker-friendly getaway with an estimated $787.71 monthly cost of living, average Wi-Fi speed of 25 Mbps and 401 adventure and relaxation activities.

Out of the remaining other counties on Club Med’s top 10 list, 7 are also located in South or Southeast Asia, including Sri Lanka, Singapore, Cambodia, Maldives, Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

Meanwhile, the only 2 non-Asian countries to make it onto the top list were Brazil and Mexico.

Here is a breakdown of Club Med’s top 10 countries for remote workers.

Top 10 countries for remote work, according to Club Med

1. Thailand (Index Score: 285)

Phuket: Cost of living per month: $998.66, Wi-Fi speed: 22 Mbps, Number of activities: 961

Cost of living per month: $998.66, Wi-Fi speed: 22 Mbps, Number of activities: 961 Krabi: Cost of living per month: $787.71, Wi-Fi speed: 25 Mbps, Number of activities: 401

2. Sri Lanka (Index Score: 238)

Colombo: Cost of living per month: $787.71, Wi-Fi speed: 8 Mbps, Number of activities: 480

3. Singapore (Index Score: 232)

Singapore: Cost of living per month: $2,564.20, Wi-Fi speed: 89 Mbps, Number of activities: 739

4. Cambodia (Index Score: 216)

Siem Reap: Cost of living per month: $938.86, Wi-Fi speed: 7 Mbps, Number of activities: 445

5. Maldives (Index Score: 187)

Male: Cost of living per month: $1,120.78, Wi-Fi speed: 4 Mbps, Number of activities: 450

6. Indonesia (Index Score: 182)

Jimbaran: Cost of living per month: $589.58, Wi-Fi speed: 14 Mbps, Number of activities: 278

Cost of living per month: $589.58, Wi-Fi speed: 14 Mbps, Number of activities: 278 Canggu: Cost of living per month: $1,200.81, Wi-Fi speed: 23 Mbps, Number of activities: 290

Cost of living per month: $1,200.81, Wi-Fi speed: 23 Mbps, Number of activities: 290 Ubud: Cost of living per month: $1,594.18, Wi-Fi speed: 19 Mbps, Number of activities: 476

7. Malaysia (Index Score: 180)

Kuala Lumpur: Cost of living per month: $1,147.14, Wi-Fi speed: 19 Mbps, Number of activities: 415

Cost of living per month: $1,147.14, Wi-Fi speed: 19 Mbps, Number of activities: 415 Ipoh: Cost of living per month: $1,250.01, Wi-Fi speed: 17 Mbps, Number of activities: 199

8. Brazil (Index Score: 173)

Rio de Janeiro: Cost of living per month: $1,334.89, Wi-Fi speed: 11 Mbps, Number of activities: 837

9. India (Index Score: 169)

Goa: Cost of living per month: $1,389.10, Wi-Fi speed: 12 Mbps, Number of activities: 558

10. Mexico (Index Score: 154)

Cancun: Cost of living per month: $1,052.71, Wi-Fi speed: 10 Mbps, Number of activities: 715

Cost of living per month: $1,052.71, Wi-Fi speed: 10 Mbps, Number of activities: 715 Playa: Cost of living per month: $1,287.15, Wi-Fi speed: 12 Mbps, Number of activities: 632

Cost of living per month: $1,287.15, Wi-Fi speed: 12 Mbps, Number of activities: 632 Cozumel: Cost of living per month: $1,250.59, Wi-Fi speed: 12 Mbps, Number of activities: 571

Cost of living per month: $1,250.59, Wi-Fi speed: 12 Mbps, Number of activities: 571 Puerto Vallarta: Cost of living per month: $1,573.50, Wi-Fi speed: 23 Mbps, Number of activities: 464

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.7 million people were considered remote workers before the coronavirus pandemic.

Conversely, 17 million people reportedly aspire to become a digital nomad one day, according to research from MBO Partners.