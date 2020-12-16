TikTok star, a former flight attendant, reveals why passengers shouldn't accept vouchers after being bumped

Flight of fancy?

A former flight attendant has gone viral for sharing candid tips and tricks on travel, notably explaining why passengers should push to receive cash in lieu of airline vouchers if they’re involuntarily bumped off a booked flight.

Sandra Jeenie Kwon used to work for Emirates, and today is amusing her 3.7 million TikTok followers with silly sketches and helpful hints on flying. The former airline employee recently racked up over 6.8 million views with a quick clip urging customers to ask for compensation instead of a voucher if they’re pushed off a plane at the last minute.

SIX MEN ARRESTED FOR CONSPIRACY TO STEAL MILLIONS OF AIRLINE MILES

"If you are flying to, from or within the U.S. and you are involuntarily bumped off your flight due to an overbooking, don't accept the voucher!" Kwon said. "Not only are the airlines required to find you an alternative flight, but depending on the length of the delay, you are entitled to cash."

From there, the TikTokker claimed that people could score some big bucks by doing so.

"For domestic flights, you are entitled up to $1,350 cash, based on your one-way ticket price. For international flights, the compensation is the same, but the delay times are different," she alleged. "Go get that cash."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In an interview with In The Know, the ex-Emirates employee clarified that though she left her career with the carrier a decade ago, others currently employed in cabin crew have come forward to share their stories because of her TikTok fame. From there, she takes them to her audience – seemingly knowing just how to make them laugh.

"They share their stories [with me], which I can now use my platform to share with everyone else," Kwon said of the system.