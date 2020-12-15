Six men arrested for conspiracy to steal millions of airline miles

You don’t need frequent flyer miles to go to jail.

Six men have reportedly been arrested after it was discovered that they were allegedly involved in a scheme selling ill-gotten plane tickets, which were obtained by hacking into travelers' accounts and stealing their frequent flyer miles.

The six suspects have already been arrested, Dallas News reports. Five had reportedly already been in custody and have accepted plea deals; they are each reportedly facing five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The leader was recently turned over to the FBI after being extradited from Poland, according to the news outlet.

Wojciech Borkowski, the accused ringleader of the group, would allegedly hack into travelers' airline mile accounts, while the other five men, who were situated around the United States, would sell trips to customers and send the money and info to Borkowski, per Dallas News.

He would then use the hacked frequent flyer miles to create a reservation and then send the info back to the United States.

The group allegedly carried out these actions for eight years before being caught, and reportedly stole millions of airline miles.

Authorities reportedly uncovered the scheme in August of 2019, and Borkowski was arrested earlier this year in Poland. He was only just recently extradited to the United States.

If found guilty, Borkowski reportedly faces up to 20 years in prison for his role in the scheme.