Three Spirit Airlines passengers arrested for allegedly attacking agents over baggage dispute

Three people flying with Spirit Airlines were arrested and banned from the carrier after allegedly attacking two agents before a flight, following a dispute about baggage.

On Sunday, two Spirit agents were injured – one later hospitalized – after three passengers allegedly attacked before boarding Flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta without authorization, a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told Fox News.

NO-FLY LISTS: MAJOR AIRLINES REVEAL HOW MANY PASSENGERS ARE BANNED FROM THEIR FLIGHTS

According to the representative, "the agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft prior to boarding, at which time the passengers became combative. The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft."

As seen in video footage that hit Instagram on Monday, a man pushed and punched a Spirit Airlines employee, knocking him to the ground. A woman joined the melee and grabbed on to the airline employee, as others rushed to intervene.

"Oh my God!" someone exclaimed behind the camera. Fox 2 Detroit reports that the attack occurred at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Spirit spokesperson wished the injured employees a swift recovery and thanked law enforcement for their rapid response.

"All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism. We also thank law enforcement for responding quickly and arresting those involved in the attack," they said.

"This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind and these passengers will be banned from any future travel with Spirit."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In other travel safety news, Delta has announced it will be banning all passengers "who refuse to display basic civility" to fellow customers or crew.