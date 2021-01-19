Delta CEO says airline will permanently ban passengers 'who refuse to display basic civility'

Bad behavior doesn’t fly at Delta.

The CEO of Delta Air Lines has announced that the carrier will permanently ban passengers who disrespect fellow customers or crew.

CEO Ed Bastian laid down the law in a memo sent to employees Friday, and shared with Fox News. The executive revealed that the airline has already added over 800 people to its no-fly list for refusing to wear mandatory face masks during travel, along with news of the company's latest policy.

"Please know that respect and civility to others on our planes, at our airports, in our workplaces and in our society – even when we have differences of opinion – have always been a requirement for our people and our customers," Bastian wrote. "Those who refuse to display basic civility to our people or their fellow travelers are not welcome on Delta. Their actions will not be tolerated, and they will not have the privilege of flying our airline ever again."

"As difficult as things are right now, remember that we are getting closer to recovery each day due to your hard work, dedication and commitment to our values," he concluded. "Thank you as we keep climbing together into 2021."

Among those on its no-fly list, Delta has allegedly kicked the passengers who heckled Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., at airports during recent incidents, Reuters reports. As seen in now-viral videos, furious supporters of President Trump called Romney and Graham "traitors" earlier this month for refusing to object to the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Biden’s win.

Federal authorities are also said to have stepped up airport security for members of Congress as they travel to and from Washington, D.C., after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, 25,000 National Guard troops have been sent to D.C. to protect the nation’s capital.