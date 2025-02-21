Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

Tax on tourists and travelers coming soon to this popular city

Overnight visitors to this popular city will have to pay a new tax

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Scottish Highland calf, Hamish, plays in the snow Video

Scottish Highland calf, Hamish, plays in the snow

Hamish the Highland calf plays in the snow for the first time in his enclosure at the Nashville Zoo. See the adorable video!

A "tourist tax" on hotels beginning next year will be implemened in Edinburgh, Scotland — a first in the United Kingdom. 

In late January, The City of Edinburgh Council decided to move forward with a 5% per night fee on overnight accommodations within the city. The tax goes into effect on July 24, 2026.

The new tax is "is a 5% payment on the cost of the paid, overnight accommodation. The levy will be charged before VAT and will not be charged on extras like parking, meals, drinks or transport," said the website for the City of Edinburgh Council. 

POPULAR TRAVEL DESTINATION DOUBLES CONTROVERSIAL DAY-TRIPPER TAX, SPARKS REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

This fee will not only apply to hotels, said the website. 

It will also be levied on "self-catering apartments, aparthotels, bed and breakfasts, guest houses, hostels, student [rentals] - only when [rented] to visitors and non-Edinburgh students, vehicles or boats (vessels), which mostly stay in one place, holiday/short term [rentals], and caravan/camp sites," said the city's website. 

Scottish parliament

Visitors to Edinburgh will have to pay a new tax on accommodations.  (Michael Wolchover/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

The tax will be capped after the first five consecutive nights, said the city's website. 

While it is referred to as a "tourist tax," anyone who is paying for accomodation in Edinburgh, for any reason, will have to pay. 

"Anyone who is staying in paid, overnight accommodation in Edinburgh need[s] to pay the levy," said the council's website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This includes tourists, people staying for work or visiting the city for other reasons. This includes U.K. and Scottish residents." 

The City of Edinburgh Council believes that the new tax will raise about £50 million (about $63 million in U.S. dollars) a year. 

Vehicles pass along Princes Street as the clock tower of Balmoral hotel is seen on the city skyline in Edinburgh, U.K.

The tax is expected to raise millions of dollars each year. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Councillor Jane Meagher, leader of the city's council, called the new tax a "historic moment for Edinburgh." 

She continued, "Introducing this ground-breaking visitor levy means realizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest tens of millions of pounds towards enhancing and sustaining the things that make our city such a great place to visit – and live in — all year round."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Meagher praised the tax and said it has a "huge amount of backing, not least from local residents." 

Not everyone, however, is excited about the changes.

Calton Hill in Edinburgh

The tax was criticized by some who say it will make the city less attractive to tourists.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Leon Thompson, UKHospitality Scotland executive director, voiced his disapproval of the new tax, saying it will make the city less competitive as a tourist destination.

"Our fundamental concern has always been that this levy will only serve to make visitors' trips to Edinburgh more expensive, ultimately reducing their spending in the wider visitor economy and deterring future visits," he said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s now the job of the council to use these funds wisely to improve the capital’s attractiveness as a visitor destination and mitigate the impact of the levy on businesses."

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.