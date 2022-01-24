Stowaway flew in cargo plane's wheel well for 11 hours, landed safe in Amsterdam

This isn’t a good way to fly for free.

A man survived an 11-hour flight while hiding in the airplane’s landing gear compartment. The stowaway was discovered by police at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam.

The man traveled in the wheel well of a cargo plane that arrived from South Africa, according to a tweet from Amsterdam’s military police. The man was transported to a hospital and he appeared to be in good health, despite traveling the way that he did.

"A stowaway was found in the nose wheel of a cargo plane from South Africa at Schiphol," the Koninklijke military police wrote on Twitter. "The man is doing well under the circumstances and has been transported to the hospital. The Marechaussee (military police) is investigating."

In a follow-up message, the military police wrote that they are investigating whether this was a case of human smuggling.

The suspect originated from Nairobi, Kenya, and the military police have revealed that he has applied for asylum.

The company that owned the cargo plane has been identified as Cargolux. Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of the company for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This is just the latest example of authorities capturing an airplane stowaway.

Fox News Digital reported early last year that serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman was taken into custody at Chicago’s O’Hare International airport. She had been staying at a residential facility prior to the incident and had been outfitted with an electronic monitoring device that had a GPS unit on it.

Authorities began tracking Hartman after the facility reported that she had left. She appeared to be headed straight toward O’Hare airport, where she was eventually taken into custody.

Hartman claims to have taken 30 flights over 20 years without purchasing a ticket.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.