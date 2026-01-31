State Department issues security alert amid 'heavy gunfire' near US Embassy in Haiti

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Saturday alerted U.S. citizens of ongoing security operations north and south of the embassy and in Croix-de-Bouquets.

Heavy gunfire was reported in the Haitian capital, prompting U.S. government personnel to halt all movements, according to an alert from the Department of State.

The embassy remains open for emergency services.

Officials urged nearby U.S. citizens to avoid the area and monitor local media for updates.

UN STAFF IN HAITI TOLD TO STAY OFF STREETS AFTER GANG COALITION FLEXES MUSCLE, US MARINES FACE GUNFIRE

Armed gangs control large portions of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas, according to the U.S. State Department and the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Croix-de-Bouquets, one of the areas referenced in Saturday’s security alert, has long been considered a "400 Mawozo" gang stronghold.

"400 Mawozo" gang leader Joly Germine, 34, of Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, was sentenced to life in prison in December for his role in the 2021 abduction of 16 American citizens, including five children, Fox News Digital previously reported.

US MARINES EXCHANGED GUNFIRE WITH SUSPECTED GANG MEMBERS IN HAITI, OFFICIAL SAYS

The victims, with Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries, were on their way back from an orphanage when they were taken hostage, according to the Justice Department.

The State Department currently maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Haiti, citing kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest and limited health care.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.