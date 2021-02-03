French government shuts down St. Barts tourism as part of new COVID-19 restrictions

Posh getaways to St. Bart’s are on pause during the pandemic.

The popular Caribbean escape, where the likes of Jeff Bezos, Revlon owner Ronald Perelman, J. Lo and Gisele Bundchen are known to vacation, is banning most travelers starting Wednesday to adhere to coronavirus restrictions put in place by the French government. The island, a legal province of France, must currently adhere to most French laws.

Effective as of Feb. 3, the French government closed borders to Saint Barthelemy in response to the rising coronavirus rates spiking around the globe. No visitors will be allowed to enter French overseas territories, including Saint-Martin, Martinique, Saint Pierre and Guadelopue, at this time, according to the St. Bart's tourism board.

Prior to the shutdown, travelers were not required to quarantine in St. Barts as long as they could show proof of a negative coronavirus test result upon arrival, or get tested upon landing. Only those with "compelling reasons" (including medical, professional or familial reasons) would be allowed in.

The tourism board, reacting to the news, has since made its feelings on the new restrictions known.

"Independently of the will of our local authorities to keep St. Barts open, the French Government has just decided to put in place new preventative measures against COVID-19 variants," wrote Nils Dufau, the president of the St. Barts tourism board.

St. Barts authorities are reportedly negotiating with the French government to ease restrictions. "Our aim is to reopen the island’s borders as soon as possible," the statement continued.

