Spirit Airlines brawl ends with female passenger tased, footage shows

They’ve certainly got spirit, there’s no arguing that.

A group of Spirit Airlines passengers were filmed brawling in the aisle of a plane that had just landed in Puerto Rico following an argument that began between two parties on the Sunday evening flight, according to a witness.

In the end, a female passenger was tased by responding police officers before being arrested.

The flight, from Newark, N.J., to San Juan, had touched down at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport when fists started flying. It remains unclear who initiated the altercation.

WARNING: Footage contains graphic content

In the footage, shot by fellow passenger Carlos Paredes, the female passenger is seen shouting at someone in the aisle while a man in a reflective vest, perhaps a Spirit crew member, stands between her and her target. Someone is then seen striking the woman, who retaliates by throwing punches at a few of the passengers.

Spirit staffers appear to calm the situation for a few seconds, only for a male passenger to grab at the woman’s hair, igniting yet another retaliatory attack.

When the crowds clear, members of the police can be seen standing over the row where the woman was seated, holding Tasers.

CBS reporter David Begnaud said he later spoke to another passenger, named Alfredo, who claimed that the woman and her travel companions had not been wearing their masks, and had been switching seats during the flight. He also said that once the plane landed, three other male passengers began “yelling homophobic [and] racial slurs” at the group, which eventually sparked the physical altercation seen in Paredes’ video.

Telemundo reporter Marjorie Ramirez later confirmed that the young woman in the video, who Begnaud identified as 24-year-old Nyasy Veronique Payne, was arrested on Sunday. Her bail has been set at $150,000, Ramirez reported on Twitter.

A representative for Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Increased interest in travel, meanwhile, has also translated to increased incidence of airborne brawls, it would seem. In the past few months, fights on major carriers ‒ including Delta, American and KLM, along with more regional airlines including Allegiant and Easyjet, among others ‒ were all reportedly sparked following disagreements over the carriers’ mask mandates.