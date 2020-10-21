Easyjet passenger allegedly slapped by wife following anti-mask rant on flight

Unhappy wife, unhappy life.

Bedlam broke out on an Easyjet flight when a woman reportedly slapped her husband in the face and he allegedly moved to strike back, after his rant against face masks.

Footage recently surfaced of the hubbub in the high skies, which occurred on an Easyjet flight from Manchester to Tenerife in September when a rowdy passenger refused to wear a mask, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

In a quick YouTube clip of the chaos, the maskless man stood in his seat and complained about the mandatory PPE. Per the carrier's policy, Easyjet passengers are required to wear facial coverings for the duration of their travel journey with the airline.

“You're all being lied to, the longer you wear them masks, the longer this goes on,” the man yelled. “I tell you what, God help you, the longer you wear them masks, God help you.”

'I'm serious, get them off! Get them off!” he shouted. “Fight back! Fight back!”

A woman seated next to him, reported to be his wife, attempted to interject and calm him down, Metro reports, but her pleas were silenced.

“Shut up! Shut up you [expletive] imbecile!” he screamed. According to the outlet, the woman then slapped him, and all hell broke loose when he allegedly tried to “retaliate,” in a moment that was not caught on camera.

Fellow passengers began shouting in shock, while at least four people and a flight attendant rushed over to intervene.

“What are you doing?!” someone yelled at the man.

“I’m telling you, I’m serious,” he argued, cursing.

“Get the woman away,” someone advised.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please remain seated,” a crew member urged over the intercom.

The man and other passengers continued yelling at each other as the video draws to a close.

When reached for comment, an Easyjet spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the incident occurred on a September flight, and that police responded to the plane upon landing.

“Easyjet can confirm that police attended flight EZY1907 from Manchester to Tenerife on 6 September due to a passenger behaving disruptively on board and refusing to wear their face mask. In line with new guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face mask for their flight which must be worn during boarding and on board.

“Easyjet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time,” Easyjet's spokesperson continued. "Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior on board.

"The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority."

The London-based budget carrier’s passenger face mask policy states that the PPE must be worn at the airport, while boarding and during the flight. Guests without face masks will not be allowed to board, Easyjet says.

"Face masks must be worn at the airport, at the gate when boarding the aircraft, and throughout the flight. Passengers without masks will not be able to board the aircraft," the policy states.

It remains unclear at what point during flight EZY1907 the man removed his mask.