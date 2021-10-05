This airline carry-on strategy may be the smartest travel hack the internet has seen

When it seems like airline passengers are being charged more and more while getting less and less, it's no wonder frequent fliers are getting creative about packing strategies.

A TikTok with 17 million views shows a genius way to pack more without paying more - call it the "pillow hack."

User Nolimitua packs her pillowcase with folded clothes because "'pillow flies free."

The 11-second video has racked up more than 7,000 comments. One person asked, "Anyone checked that this actually works?" to which the creator responded that it's worked seven times so far.

The creator has not yet responded to Fox News' request for comment.