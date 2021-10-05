Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

This airline carry-on strategy may be the smartest travel hack the internet has seen

It's a genius way to get around airlines' checked-bag fees

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
When it seems like airline passengers are being charged more and more while getting less and less, it's no wonder frequent fliers are getting creative about packing strategies. 

A TikTok with 17 million views shows a genius way to pack more without paying more - call it the "pillow hack."

User Nolimitua packs her pillowcase with folded clothes because "'pillow flies free."

TODDLER'S STUFFED MONKEY LEFT BEHIND ON 9/11 HAS FAMILY SEARCHING 20 YEARS LATER

The 11-second video has racked up more than 7,000 comments. One person asked, "Anyone checked that this actually works?" to which the creator responded that it's worked seven times so far.

THIS IS WHEN YOU SHOULD BOOK YOUR HOLIDAY FLIGHTS

The creator has not yet responded to Fox News' request for comment.

