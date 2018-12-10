Small plane crash-lands at New Jersey golf course; passengers suffer no serious injuries

This pilot turned the fairway into a runway — and it was one sweet shot.

The small plane made an emergency landing on a New Jersey golf course on Sunday afternoon — and all four passengers, including a father and son, escaped without serious injuries.

The plane touched down on the Paramus Golf Course at about 12:15 p.m. The course is on the approach to Teterboro Airport.

The 11-year-old boy may have broken his leg during the improvised landing, and his father was carried away on a stretcher, according to local reports. But both are expected to make a full recovery.

Police are investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.