Qantas passenger given jail time after 'body slamming' flight attendant

A man was given one year in jail after he “body slammed” a flight attendant on a Qantas flight in April of last year.

Patrick Walters was accused of assaulting flight attendant Karyn Dwyer on an Australian flight from Port Hedland to Brisbane when she tried to stop him from recording her on his cell phone, The West Australian reported.

The 48-year-old was reportedly drunk when he boarded the flight. According to the West Australian, Walters smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words.

Flight attendants decided to move Walters, who was assigned a seat in the emergency exit row.

While Dwyer was finding Walters a new seat, the publication reported that Walters’ friend was not allowed to board the plane because he was too drunk, which angered Walters.

Walters allegedly pulled out his phone and began recording the interaction with the flight attendant and his friend.

When Dwyer told Walters she did not want to be recorded and reached for his phone, Walters reportedly tackled her backwards into the plane galley.

Dwyer was taken into the cockpit and kept inside while the two men were escorted off the flight.

“My finding is there was some considerable force used … it was a body slam” Judge Goetze said, the West Australian reported.

The flight attendant hit her shoulder, hip and head during the altercation. It was not clear if she sustained any physical injuries, though she reported feelings of anxiety when dealing with passengers after the incident.

Walters will be eligible for parole after six months.