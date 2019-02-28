Singapore Airlines passenger claims he found a human tooth in his in-flight meal

When this passenger took a bite of his in-flight meal, he wasn’t expecting it to bite back.

But that’s exactly what one Singapore Airlines passenger, Bradley Button, is claiming happened while he was traveling from Melbourne, Australia, to Wellington, New Zealand on Tuesday.

ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGERS, CREW TREATED AFTER STRANGE ODOR FORCES FLIGHT TO DIVERT

Button was eating a rice dish on the nearly four-hour flight when he said he encountered a crunch near the end of his meal. He spit out the object, which according to the Australian Associated Press appeared to be a human molar.

Once Button spit out the tooth, he told AAP, he “threw [his] guts up.”

The man alerted the flight attendant about the foreign object in his food, but was told it was not a tooth.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“The flight attendant that attended to me was adamant that she needed to take it away for testing and was trying to tell me that it was a small rock, when it was without a shadow of a doubt a tooth,” he said to AAP, also noting that another passenger sitting next to him thought it was a chipped tooth.

Button was reportedly given a $75 voucher — though it was only usable on duty free items in Singapore Airlines flights, he said.

Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said in a statement to AAP that they are looking into the incident to confirm what happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are currently investigating this incident and have sent the object for analysis. Once the results of the analysis are known, we will determine what the most appropriate course of action to take is,” the statement read. “We expect all of our meals to meet a consistently high standard and we are disappointed in this discovery.”