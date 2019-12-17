Service dog at Disney World meets costumed dog from ‘Up,’ can barely contain himself

Disney World was most definitely the “happiest place on earth” for this doggo.

Jessica Paulsen and her service dog Henry, both from Nashville, recently visited Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, where Henry met a costumed cast-member dressed as Dug from “Up” — and could barely contain his excitement.

WATCH: DISNEY WORLD GUEST CLIMBS ON STAGE, DAMAGES PROP AT CAROUSEL OF PROGRESS

Henry, who currently has 111,000 followers on Instagram, remained as calm as anyone could reasonably expect from a trained service dog, politely approaching and nuzzling both Dug and a cast-member dressed as Russell from the 2009 animated film.

Henry, 2, eventually turns around and plops himself down right between the two characters, smiling widely as Paulson and her family capture the moment.

“Please note that Henry is a working dog but Disney days are long and character meets are a great reward for all of Henry’s hard work,” Paulsen captioned the video, which she shared for her “furiends” on Instagram.

The post has since amassed nearly 19,000 “likes” as of Tuesday morning.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Paulsen, who shares photos and footage of Henry on social media and her own website, reportedly has a condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which can cause fainting and rapid heart rate, according to The Tennessean. She also documents her life with the service dog, answering fans’ questions on YouTube, and documenting her journey at HenryTheHelper.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also frequently travels with Henry, as this is, in fact, his second trip to Disney World following a trip in May, where he also appears to have met with Dug and Russell.