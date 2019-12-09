Disney World guest climbs on stage, damages prop during Carousel of Progress ride

A guest at Disney World was caught on camera climbing on stage and disturbing an attraction mid-ride.

DISNEYLAND'S HAUNTED MANSION TO CLOSE FOR MONTHS-LONG RESTORATION

In footage of the incident, which reportedly took place Saturday, a young man is seen standing on stage of the Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the park’s Magic Kingdom, using a fake butter churn during a scene in the 1900s section. Seconds later, another young male guest is seen approaching him from behind and trying to drag him off stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The person using the butter churn then falls to the floor face down and refuses to move while the other guest walks off, leaving him behind. However, he eventually returns to try once again to drag him off stage. At the end of the nearly 30-second clip, a woman approaches the pair and they both seem to leave the ride.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Disney World did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to reports, other park visitors were unable to exit the performance for three further showings. It was also reported that the young man damaged a prop.

According to WDW News Today, there are conflicting reports about how the guests were removed – one account reported that a cast member intervened, while another said it was another guest who handled the situation.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The park has not confirmed the incident.