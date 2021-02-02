Expand / Collapse search
SeaWorld San Diego reopening this weekend, but rides, rollercoasters will stay closed

Date-specific tickets and reservations will be required

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
SeaWorld San Diego is reopening its gates this weekend. 

Last week, officials announced the zoo will be open to the public starting on Feb. 6. SeaWorld San Diego closed on Dec. 7 when the California stay-at-home order went into effect to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to the park website.

In its announcement on social media Friday, SeaWorld San Diego promised that guests would be able to enjoy "outdoor fun, amazing animals, character meet-and-greets, new mouthwatering menu items, cocktails, and more." 

However, according to the website, the theme park’s rides and rollercoasters will remain closed. 

According to the announcement, date-specific tickets and reservations will be required in advance of customers’ visits, even for park members. 

SeaWorld San Diego announced that its zoo will be reopening on Feb. 6. Rides will not be open and guests will have to buy date-specific tickets or make a reservation in advance of their visit.

"We take your health and safety very seriously and will operate with our enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screenings," SeaWorld San Diego said on Facebook.

On the SeaWorld San Diego website, the park said it would be operating in compliance with California’s safety guidelines for zoos.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests back to our park for fun, safe and memorable experiences," an update on the website says. "Rides and other attractions may not be available upon reopening. We are monitoring this evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation closely and coordinating with public health officials."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.