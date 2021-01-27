Disney World water park Blizzard Beach reopening with no reservations needed

Sometimes you just can’t plan for magic.

Walt Disney World Resort started selling tickets this week for its Blizzard Beach Water Park ahead of the park’s reopening, and unlike visitors to other Disney World parks, guests will not need to make a reservation.

Blizzard Beach is set to reopen on March 7. While no reservations will be needed, Blizzard Beach will have a reduced capacity as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other safety rules will also be in place.

"When Disney’s Blizzard Beach reopens, it will operate in alignment with the health and safety protocols implemented throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including reduced capacity, temperature screenings, physical distancing and face coverings," the park wrote in a blog post.

However, guests won’t be allowed to wear masks while riding water slides or while in the water. Guests will also be allowed to remove masks while eating, drinking or stationary and distanced from others.

The ski resort-themed water park features attractions like water slides, a chairlift, a wave pool and a 3,000-foot-long lazy river.

One-day tickets cost $69 plus tax for guests 10 and older or $63 plus tax for children age 3-9 with no blockout dates, or are available for slightly cheaper but not valid on days between May 29 and Oct. 3. Disney guests using Park Hopper tickets will also be able to visit the water park.

Disney World’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, has not yet announced a reopening date.

The water park normally closes seasonally but had to close last March along with the rest of Disney World due to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened last season.