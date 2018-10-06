Royal Caribbean passenger arrested, fined $4,000 for marijuana possession

An American cruise ship passenger was arrested in Bermuda Tuesday morning after she was caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to The Royal Gazette, 41-year-old Pennsylvania native Meghan George was searched Monday night by customs officials as she prepared to board the Anthem of the Seas at the island’s dockyard.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN REFUNDS PASSENGERS SHOCKED BY CONFERENCE'S 'CRAZY' BURLESQUE CRUISE

Authorities then searched her cabin and discovered three marijuana pipes, a grinder and an electronic cigarette cartridge holding cannabis oil. Local police on the island arrested the woman and fined her $4,000 for possession.

George’s defense lawyer Bruce Swan said the American traveler placed the drugs and paraphernalia in her bags “without thought” and didn’t realize they were there until she was in Bermuda.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

George pleaded guilty to four counts of drug possession and apologized to the court. Bermuda Magistrate Juan Wolffe ordered her to pay the fine before she left the island.

As a reminder, don't bring drugs along during your travels and you won't have problems.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse.