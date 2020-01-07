Expand / Collapse search
Historic Sites
Published

Rome bans souvenir stands from Pantheon, Colosseum, other historic sites

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Looks like we'll have to go trinket-shopping elsewhere.

Roman leaders have officially banned souvenir stands and snack bars at historic attractions, including the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. The small, mobile shops have been forbidden from operating directly at the iconic sites, in hopes of easing congestion and better protecting the monuments, The Telegraph reports.

The new regulations went into effect Jan. 1, according to Lonely Planet.

Books, guides, and souvenirs in a gift street vendor shop are pictured under the Coliseum in Rome.

Books, guides, and souvenirs in a gift street vendor shop are pictured under the Coliseum in Rome. (iStock)

"For years, the monuments of the city have been tarnished by vendors who sell drinks, panini and trinkets in front of Rome’s architectural jewels. This is no longer tolerable,” Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said of the news.

According to Raggi, the vendors were poised to "ruin the image of Rome."

A picture shows a stand of Roman souvenirs in front of the Trevi Fountain on February 2019 in Rome.

A picture shows a stand of Roman souvenirs in front of the Trevi Fountain on February 2019 in Rome. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Seventeen stalls at the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, Piazza Navona and Trident are said to have been shut down, though eight of the bunch have been given permission to permanently relocate and operate further away from the monuments, per a recent government statement. Snack vans that previously sold food near the Colosseum and Circus Maximus are due to get the boot from the local council soon as well, Lonely Planet reports.

A vendor shows souvenirs to a tourist at a stall in front of the Pantheon on the Piazza della Rotunda in Rome, Italy in June 2018.

A vendor shows souvenirs to a tourist at a stall in front of the Pantheon on the Piazza della Rotunda in Rome, Italy in June 2018. (iStock)

In related headlines, Raggi's government has also banned people from sitting on the Spanish Steps, splashing in fountains, eating in front of the legendary monuments and walking around bare-chested, among other measures, according to the outlet.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak