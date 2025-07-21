Expand / Collapse search
Rescue operation frees injured man trapped 130 feet underground in Italian cave

Rescuers used explosives to widen passages and free a 62-year-old explorer found 130 feet underground

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
A scientist studying caves found himself in a dangerous situation on Sunday.

While exploring the Abisso Paperino cave in Italy along with others, the explorer became trapped by falling rocks. 

The 62-year-old speleologist was found over 130 feet below the surface with a head injury.

That injury prevented him from escaping the cave, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

In order to help retrieve the man from the cave, rescuers widened the cave using explosive charges at three key junctures carrying him to the surface.

man rescued in italian cave

Italian rescue teams extracted an injured cave explorer from 130 feet below the surface in the Abisso Paperino cave system. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)

The Abisso Paperino cave extends nearly 600 feet underground, according to AP.  

It is also home to a fossil gallery and located near the of Ormea in Cuneo province.

The cave is located in the Piedmont region in Northwest Italy, sitting at the foot of the Swiss Alps.

Photos released by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps show the successful rescue operation as the trapped man was finally released. 

man rescued in italian cave

The Abisso Paperino cave extends nearly 600 feet underground. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)

Italy has about 34,000 natural caves, according to Aeroporti Di Roma.

The U.S. National Park Services (NPS) advises visitors who explore caves to wear sturdy closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants to protect themselves from scrapes.

rescuers save man in italian cave

Rescuers used controlled explosives to widen passages and free the 62-year-old explorer who was found 130 feet underground with a head injury. (National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps via AP)

At least one flashlight or headlamp should be brought with extra light sources and batteries recommended by NPS.

"Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return," says the NPS site.

"Do not deviate from your planned itinerary, and be sure to check in with them when you return."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.