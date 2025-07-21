Rescue operation frees injured man trapped 130 feet underground in Italian cave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A scientist studying caves found himself in a dangerous situation on Sunday.

While exploring the Abisso Paperino cave in Italy along with others, the explorer became trapped by falling rocks.

The 62-year-old speleologist was found over 130 feet below the surface with a head injury.

That injury prevented him from escaping the cave, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

In order to help retrieve the man from the cave, rescuers widened the cave using explosive charges at three key junctures carrying him to the surface.

The Abisso Paperino cave extends nearly 600 feet underground, according to AP.

It is also home to a fossil gallery and located near the of Ormea in Cuneo province.

The cave is located in the Piedmont region in Northwest Italy, sitting at the foot of the Swiss Alps.

Photos released by the Italian National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps show the successful rescue operation as the trapped man was finally released.

Italy has about 34,000 natural caves, according to Aeroporti Di Roma.

The U.S. National Park Services (NPS) advises visitors who explore caves to wear sturdy closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants to protect themselves from scrapes.

At least one flashlight or headlamp should be brought with extra light sources and batteries recommended by NPS.

"Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return," says the NPS site.

"Do not deviate from your planned itinerary, and be sure to check in with them when you return."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.