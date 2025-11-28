Expand / Collapse search
Rare great white shark encounter off Maine coast captured in heart-stopping National Geographic photo

Annual roundup includes American photography at its finest

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Shark stuns passengers as it jumps out of the water and lands on their boat Video

Shark stuns passengers as it jumps out of the water and lands on their boat

Passengers on a boat are stunned as a live shark emerges from the ocean and leaps onto the bow of their craft. (Credit: Churchys Charters NZ via Storyful)

The year 2025 has been captured in stunning photography by many around the globe.

In its annual highlight reel of the year, National Geographic has released its "Pictures of the Year," featuring 25 of the top shots of people, places, cultural moments and wildlife in action.

Five images were taken right here in the United States. 

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC RELEASES ITS ‘PICTURES OF THE YEAR’: SEE SOME OF THE JAW-DROPPING SHOTS

Check out these standout photo moments below, all with a particular focus on animal life.

"From thousands of images made by our photographers all around the world, we present the ones that moved and inspired us most," the editors write. 

The details in the captions are all courtesy of National Geographic. 

‘Chicken or Egg?' — Berkeley, California

A chick stares into an egg next to the cover of national geographic magazine

The cover of National Geographic's December 2025 edition highlights its annual "Pictures of the Year." For years, photographer Anand Varma has attempted to document when an egg yolk can still be seen but a bird form has clearly emerged. He experimented by incubating embryos in artificial shells before finally capturing the transformation at 12 days old. Varma separately raised some embryos to chicks, like the one above, which he donated to people in the community.  (Anand Varma; National Geographic)

An embryo of a chick

For years, photographer Anand Varma has attempted to document when an egg yolk can still be seen but a bird form has clearly emerged. He experimented by incubating embryos in artificial shells before finally capturing the transformation at 12 days old. Varma separately raised some embryos to chicks, which he donated to people in the community.  (Anand Varma)

'A Bee's ZZZs' — Davis, California

A bee rests on a sunflower

A sunflower chimney bee rests on a pillow of velvety ochers in the early evening, likely already snoozing after a long day’s work pollinating plants. This species of bee often nests at the base of sunflowers, moving with commercial farmers as they rotate their crops.  (Karine Aigner)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

‘A Great Sighting’ — The Gulf of Maine

A great white shark shows its teeth while swimming in water

Photographer Brian Skerry has been chronicling marine life for decades, but this image represents his first run-in with a great white shark in the Gulf of Maine, a place he did not expect to encounter one — especially from four feet away. Sightings of sharks like this 10-footer are increasing from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia, perhaps due in part to changing climate patterns. (Brian Skerry)

‘The Unlikely Hero' — Wisconsin

a piglet stands in an incubator

This two-day-old piglet was bred to save lives. Scientists modified its genes in an attempt to harvest kidneys for human transplantation. Pigs like this represent new hope for the tens of thousands of Americans in desperate need of kidneys, 66% of whom remain on the waiting list for more than a year. (Craig Cutler)

More of this year's "Pictures of the Year" can be found on National Geographic's website.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

