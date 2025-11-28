Rare great white shark encounter off Maine coast captured in heart-stopping National Geographic photo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year 2025 has been captured in stunning photography by many around the globe.

In its annual highlight reel of the year, National Geographic has released its "Pictures of the Year," featuring 25 of the top shots of people, places, cultural moments and wildlife in action.

Five images were taken right here in the United States.

Check out these standout photo moments below, all with a particular focus on animal life.

"From thousands of images made by our photographers all around the world, we present the ones that moved and inspired us most," the editors write.

The details in the captions are all courtesy of National Geographic.

‘Chicken or Egg?' — Berkeley, California

'A Bee's ZZZs' — Davis, California

‘A Great Sighting’ — The Gulf of Maine

‘The Unlikely Hero' — Wisconsin

More of this year's "Pictures of the Year" can be found on National Geographic's website.