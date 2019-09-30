Qantas flight turns around after tire explodes during take-off: report

A Qantas flight carrying 72 passengers on Sunday was forced to turn around after one of its tires exploded upon takeoff.

Flight QF2512 was heading for MacKay from Brisbane Airport in Australia, but pilots quickly decided to return to the airport when one of its six tires suddenly burst.

A Qantas spokeswoman said the pilots made the decision to turn back around because the airport was better equipped to attend to the mishap, the Daily Mail reports.

“The flight returned to Brisbane after take-off due to an issue with one of the tires and landed normally,” the spokeswoman said. “These aircraft have six tires and can safely land with a damaged tire.”

One of the pilots was recorded calling in the incident shortly after taking off.

“We may have done a tire on take-off if we can get an inspection, thanks,” he said. “There’s rubber all down the left-hand side.”

One passenger on the flight said she heard a bang sound as the plane picked up speed on the runway.

“As we were going down the runway there was a loud bang and we almost just took off and we didn’t know what it was,” Shirley Kritzinger told 9 News.

The Qantas spokeswoman said that all passengers were put on alternative flights and safely made it to their destinations before the end of the day.

The spokeswoman clarified that it was not considered an emergency landing, which is a specific term in the aviation industry that did not apply to the incident.