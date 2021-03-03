Princess Cruises cancels more voyages, adding short UK-only trips this summer

Another cruise line has canceled another slate of cruises as the coronavirus pandemic continues to mess up vacation plans, but it does have a plan for some travelers to be able to get out on the water again.

Princess Cruises announced on Wednesday that it was extending its sailing pause for roundtrip vacations from Southampton, UK through Sept. 25. The affected sailings include voyages of the Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Island Princess.

Princess’ roundtrips from Southampton in normal times include routes to New England and Canada, as well as various parts of Europe. The announcement of the extended pause follows another announcement from Princess last week that it was canceling voyages including its seven-day Alaska "Voyage of the Glaciers," "Pacific Coastals" starting or ending in Vancouver, Canada, as well as its "Canadian Adventure" from Southampton.

"We share our guests’ disappointment over these canceled voyages, and we appreciate the continued understanding and cooperation from our loyal guests and travel advisors," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a press release.

However, the cruise line also said it would also offer new "short summer coastal cruises" for UK residents. The cruises aboard the Regal Princess and Sky Princess, still leaving from Southampton, are scheduled for the late summer and are set to go on sale later this month.

For guests whose cruises were canceled, Princess said it would offer to move them to an equivalent cruise in 2022, a future cruise credit or a full refund.

Cruise lines in the U.S. have been canceling their planned trips as they work to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements for coronavirus safety protocols. However, voyages to Alaska and New England face another hurdle as Canada has barred cruise ships from its ports through next February.

Several cruise brands owned by Carnival Corp., which also owns Princess, have extended their own suspensions into June, as have other major cruise lines.

But there are also some cruise ships preparing to set sail again. Carnival Corp.’s German brand AIDA and Italian brand Costa are both set to resume limited service this month. And Royal Caribbean just announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruise in Israel, which is scheduled for this spring.