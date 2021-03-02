Holland America Line looks to 2022 with cruises 14 days and longer

While the exact timing of when major cruise ships will be able to return to the seas after their coronavirus-caused shutdowns remains unknown, but Holland America Line is ramping up for 2022 with a slate of international voyages.

On Tuesday, the cruise line unveiled a lineup of itineraries on four ships ranging from 14 to 50 days of various "far-flung destinations coveted by globe-trotters." The cruises scheduled for 2022 and ’23 are already available for booking.

The Westerdam will sail roundtrip from Yokohama, Japan, and roundtrip from Singapore, or passengers will be able to ride between Hong Kong and Yokohama or Singapore. Along the way, the ship will visit China, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, South Korea and Russia.

The ship will also cross the Pacific from and to Seattle at the start and end of its September 2022-April 2023 cruising season.

From October 2022 through April 2023, the Noordam will carry passengers on 12-to-35-day itineraries either roundtrip from Sydney, Australia or between Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand. The ship will make 15 calls around Australia, including overnight stays in Perth and Melbourne, and also visit Dili, East Timor and Komodo Island in Indonesia, cruising through the Torres Strait and visiting the Great Barrier Reef along the way.

The Noordam will start the season with a 34-day "South Pacific Crossing" from San Diego, California and stopping at Hawaii, Christmas Island, French Polynesia, Cook Islands and Tonga. At the end of its season, it will stop at New Caledonia, Fiji, American Samoa and Hawaii on its way to Vancouver, Canada.

The Oosterdam will sail between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina from November 2022 through March 2023, stopping overnight at Callao (Lima), Peru, or Buenos Aires. Guests will also be able to take overland tours to Machu Picchu or Iguazu Falls. Longer voyages will also visit the Chilean Fjords, Glacier Alley, Cape Horn, Falkland Islands and Uruguay, and one itinerary includes four full days exploring Antarctica.

Seventeen-day cruises at the start and end of the season will leave from and return to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Finally, the Zuiderdam will make two "epic" Pacific Ocean voyages. A 50-day voyage will offer a roundtrip from San Diego on Oct. 3, 2022 and stop at 22 ports of call in Hawaii, Kiribati, American Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Niue, Cook Islands and French Polynesia.

On Feb. 18, 2023, the ship will make another 35-day roundtrip voyage from San Diego with calls in Hawaii, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Tahiti, Moorea, Huahine Iti, Rangiroa, Tuamotu, Hiva ‘Oa and Nuku Hiva.

While many cruise ships remain docked without guests for now because of the pandemic, there are some signs of the industry returning. Royal Caribbean just announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruise leaving from Israel in May. And two Carnival Corp.-owned cruise lines in Europe are resuming limited sailing this month.